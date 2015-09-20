Quantcast

Alpha Airshow entertains many in Joplin

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

There is plenty to see both on the ground and in the sky at the the Joplin Regional Airport today. Activities for people of all ages keep the hundreds that attended the event busy before the main show. Even through the clouds, the planes zipping through the air are a sight to be seen.

The Commemorative Air Force had several different planes from World War II on display and was on hand to answer questions on the history of the planes to those who came out to enjoy the event with family and friends.

“There is a history here that is undeniable in aviation, and that's just part of our mission is to keep that mission to keep that history alive,” says Bob Robinson of the Commemorative Air Force.

"It’s been a few years since they've actually had an air show and I’ve been really wanting to go see one and I’m really excited that they actually brought it back to the Joplin Airport so it's a good event to be able to come to and spend the day outside with the family,” says Sage Lassiter who enjoyed the show with his family.

The Commemorative Air Force was even offering rides in the open cockpit plane they had on site.

