Columbus residents split over enforced policy

Residents are split about several ordinances being enforced in Columbus, KS. The city's weeds ordinance states weeds cannot grow higher than eight inches or residents are issued a photo of the weeds in question, a $50 administrative fee plus the cost of a city employee taking the weeds away. One resident was issued an ordinance but wishes to remain anonymous.

"The weeds they had taken a picture of, I literally came home from work that day, pulled them out and it took less than 30 seconds to pull them out," he said, "and if you do not pay the fine of $50 for receipt of notification, it was assessed to your city taxes."

Formerly,Columbus Police Department was in charge of photographing the weeds and issuing notices. The anonymous resident says that just adds strain to police relations with residents.

"From a public service point of view, its detrimental to people like law enforcement who have other things they need to do. If you want to keep them in a good light with the public, especially in a small community like this, that's not the way to go about it," he said.

The city administrator was not available for comment, but several residents guessed it is a way to clean up Columbus. The anonymous resident claims its not the neighborly way to deal with the issue.

"It's not community-friendly, as opposed to where if you just issued somebody a statement saying, 'your weeds are a little high, your lawn is a little out of hand, let's give you 5-10 days to take care of it' then address it," the resident said.