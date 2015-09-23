Charges against Galena Mayor and council members dismissed

Felony charges involving the misuse of public funds have been dismissed against the Galena Mayor and several city council members. Following a citizen petition calling for an investigation, a grand jury indicted them in connection to the use of public funds to purchase land south of the high school football stadium.

Mayor Dale Ogelsby is "delighted" to be moving on from the grand jury investigation.

“It was such a weird, emotional day because when that actually happened it was like a thousand pounds was lifted off of you but on the same token you were humbled by it,” says Ogelsby.

The city operates a tire monofill at site of the land in question and had for several years before buying the land.

“We just had some operational difficulties by not owning the property and felt it would be to our advantage to own the property so we had control over who comes and goes and how it was operated,” he adds.

The council authorized purchasing the land for $3,000 per acre. They were accused of doing so to settle a private lawsuit between the former landowner and one of Ogelsby's business partners, who was accused of dumping construction debris in the pit without authorization.

“They were trying to almost spin it like all we did was settle the lawsuit. Well you didn't want a lawsuit with any kind of land purchase so absolutely we wanted the lawsuit to go away but we were purchasing the land to solve a lot of problems that we had,” says Ogelsby.

Now that the indictments have been dismissed, the city plans to fill in the old mining hole before reselling the land.

Ogelsby says a lot of people were under the impression that the citizen petition being signed was one opposed to opening a landfill. He adds that the situations are unrelated.