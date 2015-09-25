Groundbreaking device makes Joplin debut

After only two days on the market, the Evera defibrillator is successfully implanted in a Mercy hospital patient.

"We had a gentleman present with very dangerous rhythms that were a threat to life and we identified these and the indication was for placement for a defibrillator," Cardiologist Rafael Gaytan said. Gaytan performed the operation.

The patient suffers from dementia, meaning he will have many MRI's to come. Before this device, patients with defibrillators could not undergo MRIs without complications like burning of wires.

"It turned out that the capability of having an MRI for him was very important and it just so happened that MedTronic had released the MRI-compatible defibrillator at that time. We were able to obtain one and implant it in him," Gaytan said.

Radiologist Jacob Sedrick performed the MRI exam after the operation, noting, it went well.

"This device will definitely save lives, fortunately here we have that opportunity. Anybody who has an MRI-safe pacemaker or AICD is automatically able to have the MRI without any special clearance," Sedrick said.

The patient will go down as the second patient of all time to have the device implanted. The only other patient was in a Seattle hospital.

"It's exciting for our patients who now have more options for MRI they didn't have before, its exciting for the medical community that deals with the issues because we have an advancement in science. It's a great leap forward," Gaytan said.