Season's Final Carthage Art Walk

Joshua Carter isn't just making duck calls. If you ask him, he's actually making art.

"These are definitely hand crafted, each one's one-of-a-kind versus one you buy at the store," Carter said. "There may be a million of them."

Dozens of artists like Carter are trying to carve out some extra cash at the last Carthage Art Walk of the season.

Carthage CVB Executive Director Wendi Douglas says one of the main objectives of these events is giving outlets to art that's a little uncommon.

"This is our 5th season," Douglas said. "So it really is a concerned effort where we try to go to different art shows and we invite people to join us."

Like Amanda Stone, who's selling concrete leaves.

"I grow big leaves and then I make concrete casts," Stone said. "[I] paint them and seal them so they can be put outside."

Or Jay Zamudio. A spray paint artist out of Nevada.

"With [a spray can] I can pretty much do it all," Zamudio said. "You can do a piece in less than 5-10 minutes. And it's all from just home made items."

"I think the wide variety just really shows art can be anything it can be anywhere," Douglas said.

As this season ends, the art walk looks to expand past it's current level of exhibits to include more artists.

"We'd like to make it easier for our artists to register," Douglas said. "We'd like to raise more funds so that we can pay more of our musicians. And we'd just like to get more people involved."

The next Carthage art walk season starts in April of next year.