Local organizations join forces to help with home repairs

Joplin's Habitat for Humanity A Brush With Kindness program joins forces with Hearts and Hammers for the third annual work day. More than 150 volunteers gather to help make home repairs for families who can't do it themselves at 22 different locations in Jasper County.

Church groups, the Salvation Army, Home Depot, and Pittsburg State University are among the several different organizations participating. Volunteers did yard work and even repaired a deck in Webb City for a woman who can't keep up with the work herself.

Hearts and Hammers have assisted more than 300 homeowners and the partnership with Habitat for Humanity is helping to grow that number.

“The A Brush With Kindness program coincides with what Hearts and Hammers does so they're a volunteers organization and we're an organization and we're kind of trying to do the same work so we're just doing our best to do it together,” says Scott Clayton, executive director of the Joplin area Habitat for Humanity.

Homeowners must be within the organization's income guidelines and have to fill out an application to be considered. Those selected are appreciative of the help.

“We get behind on stuff that needs to be done at our house and a storm came through a while back and tore some of my guttering off and I mean you know at my age, I’m disabled now and I can't bend down so I can't weed stuff like I want to. There's so many things I can't do anymore and it’s just wonderful to have the help,” says Evelyn Haviland.

In addition to today's event, the A Brush With Kindness program works on home repairs throughout the entire year. Hearts and Hammers plans to start doing so as well.