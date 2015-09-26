The Alliance of Southwest Missouri hosts first annual safety event

Kids and their families enjoy fun and games while learning important safety tips at the Alliance of Southwest Missouri’s Safe Kids Downtown Dash and Safety Fair. About 300 kids were out early this morning to run in the race.

Police officers, firefighters, and first responders are on hand to give advice, safety precautions and tips. Children of all ages could take a look inside different emergency vehicles.

A "smoke house" was on scene to teach kids how to escape a house fire. They even tried on "drunk goggles" to see how dangerous driving while impaired can be.

Event organizers are pleased with the event's success.

“It’s the first annual and we're hoping to send the message that living a healthy lifestyle is fun, learning about safety issues is fun and just to get them out there get the awareness of the Alliance out, and just to have them have fun while doing exercise and learning about safety,” says Stephanie Onstot of the Alliance.

She hopes that parents leave with new tips.

“Just to make sure, especially with fire safety, that you have a fire safety plan, that your kids know that it’s okay to go to a police officer, that they know that if they're hurt they can use the METs and the ambulance and things along that nature,” says Onstot.

They plan to have the event again around this time next year.