Carl Junction tennis team raises money for breast cancer

The Carl Junction girls’ tennis team hit the courts this morning to teach younger kids the basics of the sport. For $20, beginners could learn different skills at several stations in a one on one setting. They watch the high school athletes play to learn the scoring system and see some of the skills they were taught in action.

Proceeds from the event go to Hope 4 You, an organization that raises awareness and funds for breast cancer.

Their coach thinks that the event was important for the girls.

“This is the first time doing this this year as a team and it’s fun just seeing them come together first of all on a Saturday morning and doing that volunteer they come in and they're helping and I think it helps us unite together as a team and build on the program that we have here in Carl Junction,” says Lisa O’Hanahan.

Hope 4 You holds several different fundraisers in the area. October is breast cancer awareness month and the 6th annual breast cancer walk in Carl junction will take place on the 11th.