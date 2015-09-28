EPA Strengthens Pesticide Standards

Quantcast

GIRARD, KANSAS -

The EPA announces revisions to pesticide use standards designed to protect farm workers from toxic pesticides. 

The new regulations will increase preventative measures for toxic exposure, as well as create new standards which were previously unaddressed. 

Some specifics include

  • Prohibiting children from handling pesticides unless they're immediate family members of the employer. 
  • 100-foot no-entry buffer zones when pesticides are being applied through over spray. 
  • Employers will be required to keep records the state can access to enforce compliance. 

Josh Coltrain from the K-State extension in Girard, KS. says he doesn't expect producers to feel a major impact.

"I don't want the technology we have available to be limited by these regulations. Producers are already having enough trouble making a crop. Making it even more difficult to get those pesticides and make it available is not a worthy goal of this process," Coltrain said. "But I do think there is an opportunity to protect everyone around those pesticides. And as long as producers read and follow the label instructions, there shouldn't be any issues at all."

The EPA is also adding worker protections for speaking out against employer practices. 

You can find a complete overview of the new standards, HERE

