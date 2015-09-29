Labette Community College receives funding

Labette Community College receives a grant for continued funding for one of its programs. The program will continue to provide services to students in need.

When Josh Ghering wanted to go back to school, he had a hard time adjusting. He relies on the student support services program at Labette Community College for help.

“Being in the military for 12 years, I kind of at times felt lost, so I needed to be able to get back into the swing of things and so I would use this program the most for tutoring to help me kind of get back into what it’s like going back to school,” says Ghering.

He qualifies for the program because of his income level. Besides several academic services, it has provided him with a "college completion grant" which he has used towards books and a computer for school.

“It absolutely means I think the world to me and my wife as far as being able to come somewhere and get help if you need some assistance with some of the classes as far as being able to get a little help financially,” continues Ghering.

And now other low income, first generation, or disabled college students will continue to benefit. The program has received funding for the next 5 years from the United States Department of Education.

“Students who qualify for our program but don't take advantage of our services graduate at about half the rate of our students that qualify for our services but actually participate,” says Kelly Kirkpatrick, director of the program.

The program will receive $280,000 each academic year, the full grant totaling over $1.4 million, serving 200 students who choose to participate.

And while Ghering has plans to move on to PSU to study business, he's grateful that the SSS program was available to him.

“It has been a tremendous help, again I wouldn't be able to go to school here if we didn't have this program because I don't think I would've been able to adjust,” says Ghering.

The school has to apply for the grant every 5 years and prove that it has a significant number of students who meet the needs of the program. Currently, LCC has more than 400 students who qualify.