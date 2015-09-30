Suspect arrested in Lawrence County Shooting; Probable Cause Attached

1/11/2017: Clinton Buzzard was sentenced 1/9/2017 to seven years in prison. He plead guilty to a reduced count of voluntary manslaughter of Nathaniel Higgins. The shooting occurred in September 2015.

# # #

(Press Release from Joplin PD)

September 26, 2015, the Lawrence County Sheriff's department notified the Joplin Police Department that they were seeking Clinton Ross Blizzard, a twenty-six year old white male for questioning in a homicide. Blizzard was known to have outstanding unrelated warrants and was considered to be armed and dangerous. Blizzard was known to frequent the Jasper and Newton County area.

September 29, 2015 at 6:24 PM, an off-duty Jasper County deputy (Deputy Micah Fleming) observed Blizzard leaving Best Buy (3117 Turkey Creek Blvd.) Deputy Fleming called the Joplin dispatch center with the report and followed Blizzard until losing sight of the suspect at the south side of the Northpark Mall.

Joplin officers located the vehicle at 7th St. and Geneva Ave. Joplin Police engaged in a short vehicle pursuit until Blizzard crashed at 10th and Duquesne. Blizzard fled east on foot into a wooded area.

Through a collaborative, interagency response, a perimeter was established and a two-hour search ensued. Ultimately, Buzzard was located near 7th St. and Summit. He surrendered without incident.

The Joplin Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, (to include the Joplin and Jasper County SWAT teams), Duquesne PD, Duenweg PD, Missouri Southern State University Police, and Missouri State Highway Patrol (The MSHP helicopter was utilized in this search.)

Blizzard was transported to the Jasper County jail.

Probable Cause Statement

# # #

Southwest Missouri authorities have arrested a man suspected of a shooting in Lawrence County over the weekend. According to Joplin PD, Clinton Blizzard was arrested without incident following a manhunt that led police on a search through Duquesne, Missouri. Blizzard is suspected in the shooting death of Nathaniel Steven Higgins of Milo, Missouri. Higgins was found dead in his home Saturday.

# # #

(Press Release from Lawrence County Sheriff's Department 9/29/2015 10:24 PM)

Murder suspect Clinton Blizzard has been taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit, accident and then manhunt in Jasper County.

Several agencies assisted in the manhunt in Jasper County. Details are still coming in regarding the event but again, Blizzard is in custody at this time.

# # #