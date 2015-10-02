'Cycle 66' riders get redemption tour

New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus Thursday as a suspected "leaker" within the West Wing

New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus Thursday as a suspected "leaker" within the West Wing

Republicans are trying to unite behind scaled-back health care legislation that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's health care law

Republicans are trying to unite behind scaled-back health care legislation that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's health care law

'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill Cosby

'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill Cosby

President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out

President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out

Trump appears to advocate rougher treatment of people in police custody, saying officers should be "too nice."

Trump appears to advocate rougher treatment of people in police custody, saying officers should be "too nice."

Faced with a stalled agenda, Trump hopes to get things moving with a new chief of staff

Faced with a stalled agenda, Trump hopes to get things moving with a new chief of staff

President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisis

President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisis

'No chaos,' Trump insists as he swears in new chief of staff

'No chaos,' Trump insists as he swears in new chief of staff

President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisis

President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisis

'No chaos,' Trump insists as he swears in new chief of staff

'No chaos,' Trump insists as he swears in new chief of staff

Three British men have recovered after the three-seat-tandem bike they were riding east of Carthage was hit from behind by a Chevy Silverado truck last month. All three were rendered unconscious and taken to Mercy for their injuries. Charges have not been filed against the driver of the truck. The accident occurred right at sundown and the sun interfered with the driver's view of the men on the bike.

Today they received a redemption tour of the Route 66 area from Carthage to Baxter Springs.

"We've been saved by the people of Joplin, and have been resting here in the hospital for the past few weeks," one of the bikers, Ewan Stott said.

The men suffered injuries from punctured lungs to fractured spines.

"Personally, I was at the back of the bike and my two companions were in front of me. I have no recollection of the actual crash itself. I was knocked unconscious," Stott said.

Despite the circumstances, they've remained very positive.

"It's kind of been a second chance, being hit by the car and being taken care of so well. It's really given us an eye opener," Stott said.

The redemption tour by Route 66 Chamber of Commerce director Ron Hart is not the end, though.

"The completion of this route is still something we really want to do, so i think we'll be back here hopefully next summer to finish off what we started," Stott said.

James Watkins is still wearing a back brace, but it hasn't tarnished his obsession with the Mother Road.

"The people in the local area, I guess you take for granted where you live. But for many of us Brits, America is just such an amazing place to visit for us and it's such an iconic route, 66, and i think every British person was so envious of us going on this trip," Watkins said.

Hart said about 75 percent of those who travel Route 66 are from overseas.