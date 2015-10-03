Quantcast

Pink Ribbon Ride and Family Fun Day - KOAM TV 7

Pink Ribbon Ride and Family Fun Day

Updated:
CARTERVILLE, MISSOURI -

More than 100 bikers come out for the Pink Ribbon Ride and Family Fun Day's 3rd year in Carterville, MO.

Proceeds from the event, which has more than tripled in it's first few years, are donated to local breast cancer charities.

This year its expected to raise 5 to 7 thousand dollars. 

Among the riders were breast cancer survivors and some still undergoing treatment, who rode as passengers.

"Riders have volunteered to take them on their ride with them," Event Organizer Sandy Hicks said. "We had a car donated to carry the survivors in if they get tired on the ride. I want them to be able to get away from what they're thinking about for one day. The community has really stepped up and it's been a blessing."

Many of those survivors, including Trosha Baldwin, use the event for emotional support.

"The first year I came to the bike ride, I postponed my double mastectomy until the next week so I could come to this ride," Baldwin said. "So it's very important to me. And I just want to show all of the fighters out there that there is an end to this and you will be better than ever whenever it's over."

The main goal of the event is to raise awareness so women get themselves checked for breast cancer. 

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.