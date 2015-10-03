More than 100 bikers come out for the Pink Ribbon Ride and Family Fun Day's 3rd year in Carterville, MO.

Proceeds from the event, which has more than tripled in it's first few years, are donated to local breast cancer charities.

This year its expected to raise 5 to 7 thousand dollars.

Among the riders were breast cancer survivors and some still undergoing treatment, who rode as passengers.

"Riders have volunteered to take them on their ride with them," Event Organizer Sandy Hicks said. "We had a car donated to carry the survivors in if they get tired on the ride. I want them to be able to get away from what they're thinking about for one day. The community has really stepped up and it's been a blessing."

Many of those survivors, including Trosha Baldwin, use the event for emotional support.

"The first year I came to the bike ride, I postponed my double mastectomy until the next week so I could come to this ride," Baldwin said. "So it's very important to me. And I just want to show all of the fighters out there that there is an end to this and you will be better than ever whenever it's over."

The main goal of the event is to raise awareness so women get themselves checked for breast cancer.