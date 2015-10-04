Quantcast

Neosho celebrates fall, history - KOAM TV 7

Neosho celebrates fall, history

Updated:
NEOSHO, MISSOURI -

Neosho hosts its "Fall Fest" every year with vendors, food, and town spirit, bringing thousands into its downtown. Creative scarecrows dotted the streets, some with a message, others in fun. 

Crowder College students earn community service hours for helping with the event. Kyla Buchanan is a freshman at Crowder.

"It's a really fun way to get the service hours, just directing people towards the different food places or things for kids to do. I've seen a lot of kids with the fake tattoos or enjoying the bouncy houses. It's a good place to be," Buchanan said.

Part of Fall Fest is Newton County Historical Society's "History Alley". Fall fest-goers take a literal walk through the town and county's history by interacting with artisans in traditional costumes. Artisan displays this year include blacksmiths, banjo-makers and butter-churning. 

"It's fun for us to show what we do and what these people's grandparents, great-grandparents and fore-fathers did. History is always going to repeat itself," Doug Crane, banjo-maker said.

The turnout at History Alley broke last year's record attendance of 1500 people early on in the day according to Park Director Deanna Booyer.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.