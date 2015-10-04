Neosho celebrates fall, history

Neosho hosts its "Fall Fest" every year with vendors, food, and town spirit, bringing thousands into its downtown. Creative scarecrows dotted the streets, some with a message, others in fun.
Crowder College students earn community service hours for helping with the event. Kyla Buchanan is a freshman at Crowder.
"It's a really fun way to get the service hours, just directing people towards the different food places or things for kids to do. I've seen a lot of kids with the fake tattoos or enjoying the bouncy houses. It's a good place to be," Buchanan said.
Part of Fall Fest is Newton County Historical Society's "History Alley". Fall fest-goers take a literal walk through the town and county's history by interacting with artisans in traditional costumes. Artisan displays this year include blacksmiths, banjo-makers and butter-churning.
"It's fun for us to show what we do and what these people's grandparents, great-grandparents and fore-fathers did. History is always going to repeat itself," Doug Crane, banjo-maker said.
The turnout at History Alley broke last year's record attendance of 1500 people early on in the day according to Park Director Deanna Booyer.
