"See Skylar See" fundraiser success

With the help of her church family and friends, Skylar Hopkins will soon receive the gift of sight.

Seven-year-old Hopkins was born with retina folds in both eyes and has been without clear vision for her young life. Hopkins' aunt found "eSight glasses" from a Canadian medical company that include a computer that will help train Skylar's brain to see. The eSight glasses cost $15 thousand.

Lisa Hall is Hopkins' Sunday school teacher and coordinated a fundraiser, "See Skylar See" at their church in Lowell, KS.

"This family is very special to us here at Lowell, Skylar's mother Robyn, we've had her here in our church family since she was a little girl. And so we wanted to do what we could to show them we love them and help Skylar," Hall said.

The fundraiser included a ham and bean feed, silent auction and bake sale. Hopkins attended the event as well, running around and playing with her friends. Hopkins' mother, Robyn Olson called yesterday "humbling".

"I'm blown away by everybody's kindness and definitely humbling, I have little kids coming up giving dollars to help and these are going to be so life-changing and she will be able to do everything every other little kid can do," Olson said through tears.

Following the event, Olson will mail the funds to the Canadian company and Hopkins should receive her eSight glasses in Mid-October.