Peace Church cemetery cleanup

Sergeant first class Matthew Green drove by Peace Church cemetery last month and could barely believe his eyes.

"No cemetery should be in this type of situation," Green said.

Peace Church cemetery is one of Jasper county's oldest cemeteries, with headstones dating back to the early 1800's. In recent years, it has become completely overgrown to the point visitors cannot see some headstones.

"The fact is it never should have gotten this bad and it never should be this bad," Green said.

Green's army background helped persuade him to round up other armed forces volunteers and community members to help take the place back.

"There's civil war veterans here, I'm active-duty Army, my son is active-duty Air Force, he's out here cleaning up. We got our commander out here, we have four other active-duty individuals out here as well as members of the community. Nobody should have to crawl through weeds to go visit their loved ones," Green said.

Clyde Nelson helps mow the area from time to time.

"It's very important to take care of the history and plus, it's a poor-man's cemetery. There are still people that come out here to see their family members," Nelson said.

Nelson was beyond thankful for the help he received.

"Any help is good help," Nelson said.

The group elected to return the last Sunday of every month to ensure the cemetery never goes back to what it was. Any and all volunteers are welcome.