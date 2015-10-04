Pro-life activists line Rangeline Road in protest

Dozens of people stand peacefully along Rangeline Road holding pro-life posters. Many drivers honk as they pass the people spanning from 7th to 20th Streets.

Several church groups support the Joplin Life Chain and take the hour to deliver the message to others while praying. It is in conjunction with the National Life Chain that is held in over 1,500 cities across the country and Canada.

Activists hope to send the message that there are alternatives.

“There is adoption and as a community we should reach out to women who are pregnant to help them out to see what we can do to make things better for them so that they don't feel that being pregnant is a burden, so they feel the joy of the life within them,” says Carleen Herbert, an activist who helped to organize the event.

This is the 28th year of the National Life Chain.