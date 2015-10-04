Ozarks Public Television raises money at WineFeast

Guests are served fine wine and food during the “Spotlight on Wine” portion of Ozarks Public Television’s 26th annual WineFeast. Presenters are on hand to teach them about the several different wines they have the chance to taste.

The event at the Hotel Joplin raises money for KOZJ, the local public television station, to continue children's programming.

Event coordinators say the programming is the most important thing they do.

“I think it’s so wonderful that our area realizes the importance of really early childhood education and this is what we do. I think PBS educates people, I think they also present you a program to give you a chance to make a choice but, education is not a choice, education is a must,” says Norma Scott with Ozarks Public Television.

Following the sit down portion of the event, guests could mingle and sample more wine and food and bid on items in a silent auction. The event is KOZJ’s largest fund raising event.