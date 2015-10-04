Quantcast

Farm Girl Fest encourages family fun

CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -

It’s a family affair at the Farm Girl Fest in Carthage. Parents can shop and enjoy live music while their kids get balloons, take a hayride, play on stilts and even compete in a pie eating contest. This year was a tight race and the annual contest has a $25 prize.

Started by two daughters for their mom's birthday present 8 years ago, the event encourages families to come out and enjoy the fall weather.

“Growing up we come from a big family and so when we used to go do stuff we would try to look for things that were free and family oriented and so we have free admission, we want everybody who might not be able to come and pay just to be able to come,” says Caitlynn Rich, one of the “Farm Girls."

