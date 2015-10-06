Bucket List Bike Ride

Roughly 40 cyclists gather in Pittsburg to help a 5-year old scratch an item off his bucket list.



Jaxson Scott has a number of health issues and his family have been going through his bucket list. One of the items, riding a bike for the first time.

His mother didn't know how it would work for her quadriplegic son. So Roger Lomshek,owner of Tailwind Cyclists, organized the ride for Jaxson; strapping him to a toddler seat on the back of his bike.



"It's an incredible thing to be able to help somebody like that," Lomshek said. "He's got a pretty hard life ahead of him. And if he wanted to go on a ride and have a good time, we just.. as a parent I know I would want that."

Jaxson's mother, Grace Fox, said after the bike ride the bucket list will be put on hold for the next few months.

"Just because his immune system is pretty low," Fox said. "And we don't like to come into contact with too many things in the wintertime. Just try to stay out of the hospital this winter. Hopefully start back up next Spring."



Fox said Jaxson has been in stable condition as of late. The next item on his bucket list: A boat ride.