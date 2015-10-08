'Live JOMO' to revamp sports complex

The sports complex that sits outside of town on Prosperity Ave. is under new ownership. Jon Buck and the "Live JOMO" group have purchased the contract to the building and began its revamp.

"Whenever Joplin was really busy and being a hub for a lot of overnight stays and stuff, this sports complex out here was a very vital part of that, to bring it back to life is part of our big picture of how we can bring the quality of life back up in Joplin again" Buck said.

The facility in its former years was a place for adult and youth league basketball and soccer leagues. John-David Turner played in a league years ago and was looking for a new league to join, but couldn't find one within 20 miles.

"It's a great opportunity for the community and surrounding communities to get together. It's a great place for kids to learn how to play sports, and for older adults to think they still can play sports," Turner said, smiling.

Renovations have began on parts of the parking lot and entryway and this spring, crews will move to the outdoor fields. Though many will reminisce on what it used to be, Buck says, be prepared for a new experience.

"That's very important for people to realize that it's going to have a new life brought into it and we hope they come out and give it another shot," Buck said.

The project is part of the five essential elements Live JOMO is trying to promote to improve quality of life: business recruitment, entertainment, public safety, living and activity.