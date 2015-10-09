'Four State Paranormal' investigates Har-Ber Village

With Halloween approaching, interest in the paranormal is on the rise. But for, Four State Paranormal the interest is always there.

"When I was 16 one of my brothers passed away and it left me thinking about life after death and things of that nature," David Glidden, founder of Four State Paranormal said.

Since then, Glidden and his team investigate places deemed haunted, such as Grove's Har-Ber Village. I tagged along for the first part of the night, which started out routine, but took a turn.

"As the night progressed, it seemed to change the mood a little bit. Whenever things started going off, and sounding, a little odd," Barry Tidwell, Four State Paranormal demonologist said.

The military and war exhibit was notable active. Tidwell experienced a "chill" going through him while we were standing and speaking to any energies that might be present.

"It's said that with paranormal activity comes with electromagnetic forces and things like that. Which ends up sucking all of the air out and making it cold. Well if an entity is passing through you and they've sucked out all that energy to make that movement then once you pass through there, you'll get that chill," Tidwell said.

We were told to narrate any sounds we made so that it didn't interfere with the team's playback of the footage. At one point, female mumbling takes place, but it wasn't me. Glidden offered some sage advice regarding paranormal investigation as a hobby.

"What people need to know is that paranormal investigating is not necessarily a game, it's not something you should be out getting a thrill for. It can be dangerous, I have seen people get physically attacked. I've seen what I believe are partial possessions," Glidden said.

In the military exhibit, a voice came over one of the group's devices, telling us the brown uniform in the exhibit belonged to him. Tidwell, Glidden and I shook it off as we saw only navy blue and army green uniforms. Something then fell in the background, about 30 feet beyond us. What we found? A single brown uniform.

A full video of what the group found later in the evening has been reserved for their web show, "Haunting History", which will release on Halloween night.

