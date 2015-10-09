Quantcast

Neighbors React to 12-Year Old's Death - KOAM TV 7

Neighbors React to 12-Year Old's Death

Updated:
JASPER, MISSOURI -

As police still piece together what led a 13-year old boy killing a 12-year old girl in Jasper, MO., neighbors are still doing the same. 

On a road named Placid.. Thursday night was anything but.

"It's always surprising and shocking to hear something like that," said Ron Wright; who knew many of the first responders flooding the street Thursday night, when 12-year old Teresa Potts was shot and killed.

Wright himself has grandchildren not much older.

"I know I'd feel terrible if my kids.. if something like that happened to them," Ron said. "But I don't know.. you don't ever know what's going to happen to someone to make them do something like that."

His son Tony lives one mile south of Placid Rd. He was eating dinner with his family when officials arrived on the scene.

"We saw about half a dozen deputies sheriffs cars go by with lights and sirens," Tony said. "And that's unusual out in this area."

He said he heard of problems at the Potts home

"And that sheriffs department had been out here making visits before," Tony said. "I didn't know for sure what it was, but they don't come out to here for no reason."

But both say in more than 20 years, nothing like this has happened in the rural area
 
"I guess I'm more shocked than anything," Tony said. "Nobody expects this thing to happen anywhere. especially in a place like this. Wouldn't anticipate a shooting of this kind."

"Just happens I guess," Ron said. "Don't know how to do anything about it."

When asked, the family of the victim declined to comment on the situation.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.