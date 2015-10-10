Weather affects hot air balloon regatta

Many brave the early morning temperatures to see the hot air balloon regatta. The event is a part of the 64th annual Columbus Days.

Weather conditions keep the hot air balloons from competing in the annual hare and hound race. The pilots report says fog would make it difficult for the balloons to safely land but as it cleared, left it up to the pilot’s discretion.

People travel from all over the state to participate in and watch the competition and despite the weather, the crowd stays put to see the beautiful balloons on display.

“We're at the mercy of the weather, wind, rain, whatever and such so we're completely at the mercy of them but our pilots love to be able to do something for everyone that comes out and see so that's why we have a few that are just setting up so they can at least see that,” says Jean Pritchett of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce.

Weather permitting, the hot air balloons will lift off today at 5:30 p.m. and again tomorrow morning around 7:30. The event is held in the industrial park off of Highway 69 and Merle Evans Drive.