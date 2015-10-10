Hundreds turn out for the Joplin surplus auction

The city of Joplin’s “trash" is now someone else's treasure. Hundreds come out to see what the City of Joplin has for sale at the annual surplus auction.

Residents have the chance to bid on a lot of items they may not be able to find other places.

There are bikes, parking meters, mailboxes from the FEMA Park, seats from the old Joe Becker stadium, basketball hoops, used police cars and trucks and the big ticket item of the day, the city's first trolley. It sold for $8,500.

The vehicles go for the most money, but shoppers still walk away with a good deal.

“At 800 bucks for a car, I think it’s not a bad choice for a used police car, I was definitely expecting something at a higher price, somewhere around maybe a $2,000 bracket, but I didn’t' figure it'd be so low so I just figured I’d go ahead and jump on it now and get me a good car,” says Chris Furlow.

Residents leave happy while the city brings in revenue.

“Any money made from this surplus property for the city goes back to the general fund unless that property was bought with like grant money and then the finance director will decide what percentage will go back to that department to be used again,” says Lynden Lawson with Joplin Public Works.

Any items that aren't sold will remain in storage until next year’s auction.