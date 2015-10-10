'Green the Vote' gathers signatures

A group out of Oklahoma is gathering signatures for the legalization of medicinal marijuana. If they reach 125 thousand signatures in the next 80 days, the measure will be on the November 2016 state voting ballot. They have been out collecting signatures for 10 days already, and plan to cover most of the Sooner state while time remains.

"It will greatly improve on the health and public safety of the state, it will also allow tax money to go back into education, 75 percent of all surplus tax goes into education with 25 percent going to public health and drug abuse awareness," Brad Howell, spokesperson for Green the Vote said.

Julie Turner was one of the others gathering signatures from registered voters. Turner suffers from bipolar disorder, an ailment that can be treated with medicinal cannabis.

"It keeps me mentally level like the pharmaceutical drugs couldn't do. The pharmaceutical drugs made the depression worse, and made the severity of everything worse, and cannabis doesn't," Turner said.

Hundreds stopped by the booth in Miami to sign the petition. Others driving by offered thumbs up and honks. One man stopped by, disgusted by the group's push for legalization.

"It messes with everything, you can't pass tests. Look at Colorado, Colorado is down in the dumps," he said.

Despite some negative feedback, Turner is optimistic that the signatures will be gathered.

"It's a human right. You have the right to medicate your body and care for your body with whatever you choose to care for your body with. It's not a government issue," Turner said.

Beyond the usage of medical cannabis, Howell said it can bring many benefits to the region. Benefits that states like Colorado are experiencing now.

"We see an increase in economy in these areas, we see a decrease in crime and prescription drug abuse, we see children that have epileptic seizures finding life and a future again," Howell said.

The petition in full can be accessed at www.greenthevoteok.com. The group currently holds one-fifth of the signatures they will need.