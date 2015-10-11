'Apple Butter Makin' Days' draws thousands

Quantcast

MOUNT VERNON, MISSOURI -

Apple Butter Makin' Days serves as an annual fundraiser for the mission work done by Mount Vernon, Mo. area churches.

"It's a quick influx of cash for a good cause, good people, just a good time," Dustin Hudson of Mount Vernon Christian Church said.

Beyond the famous apple butter, the event showcases over 400 food and craft vendors. Spiral potatoes and loaded nachos were crowd favorites this year. Mt. Vernon native Bill Bekemeier's family created the recipe the festival uses today.

"I cooked on this corner in 1968. We've been here quite a few years, this is the old German recipe," Bekemeier said.

Hudson said like every year, they sell out early.

"We plan to make 350 cases. They'll be 22 in this one today, so we're at 330 plus. Sold out of it in 24 hours basically," Hudson said.

The event drew 100,000 people to Mount Vernon this weekend.

