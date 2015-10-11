Brand USA promotes Joplin to international tourists

After 9 years of declining international tourism in the country, Congress established Brand USA in 2010. The organization partners with cities, states, and destinations to promote them internationally. And now the team is in Joplin.

Through the camera lens, Tyler Ham Pong captures all of the beautiful sights and sounds Joplin has to offer.

“We’ve been on the road for a few days, we're traveling all along Route 66 and Missouri,” says Tyler Ham Pong, a writer and on air talent for Brand USA.

Brand USA promotes U.S. cities internationally as premier travel destinations. Now, the company looks to put Joplin on the map.

“We’re creating videos that are targeting the Canadian audience to kind of promote Canadian tourists to come to this area,” says Ham Pong.

“We’re trying to put together enough information about Joplin to entice them to a, visit us and hopefully the bigger b, is to stay in town longer. We're looking at things like shopping, dining, the nightlife, the Route 66 mural park, the art throughout the community,” says Patrick Tuttle with the Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Through research, Brand USA has found that 48% of Canadian travelers look to visit cultural and historical sites when traveling internationally, like Joplin’s Murphysburg district. Brand USA’s marketing efforts have brought in nearly $2 billion in federal, state, and local taxes. But, the goal is to attract visitors from across the globe. Tuttle says the videos will hopefully reach a broader, international audience increasing the tourists and cash making its way to the city.

“Tourism benefits everybody economically. Being able to have more people spending times in our shops downtown, the mom and pop shops throughout the community, our name brands both retail as well as restaurants and our hotels,” continues Tuttle.

All benefiting from visitors not attracted by showbiz glitz and glamour, but qualities that are uniquely Joplin.

“It’s not about creating cookie cutter videos, it’s about creating authentic videos with authentic perspectives,” says Ham Pong.

The videos are expected to be completed in a month. They will be on discoveramerica.com, which Brand USA says international travelers use often.