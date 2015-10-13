Quantcast

Haunted Houses in the 4-State Area

Updated:

Barns on Haunted Hill - 23162 Maple Road, Joplin, MO. Phone: 417-262-4752.

The Manor - 4706 Gateway Drive, Joplin. Phone: 417-592-2167.

Zombie Hunt - Paintball Ridge, 3295 Coyote Drive, Joplin, MO. Phone: 417-781-7703. 

Wolfman's House of Screams - 26267 King Lane, Carl Junction, MO Phone: 417.825.3066

The Twisted Forest - 601 Reddings Road, Joplin, MO. Phone:  417.540.1046

Waco School House Haunt - 148 Rose Street, Waco, MO. Phone:  620.349.5544 or 620.875.4555

Schifferdecker Mausoleum Tour - Mt. Hope Cemetery, 3700 North Range Line Road, Webb City, MO. Phone:  417.483.3116 

Project Fear - 2631 Stevens, Parsons, KS. 

The Old Haunted House Belleville Cave - North Foxtrot Lane, Joplin, MO. Phone:  417.529.7428

The Cadaver Zone - 25088 Kafir Road, Webb City, MO. Phone:  417.434.2343

Fear Factory Haunt - 10965 HWY 43, Webb City, MO. Phone:  417.793.2111

Fieker's Dark Harvest Haunted Hayride - 201 Pendlteton Lane, Duenweg, MO. Phone:  417.529.7454

Exeter Corn Maze - State Highway MM, Exeter, MO. Phone:  417.846.3959

Field of Fear - Annabelle's Fun Farm, 444584 East 110 Road, Welch, OK. Phone:  918.323.6352

Halloween at the Schifferdecker House - 422 South Sergeant Ave., Joplin, MO. Phone:  417.483.3116  

Haunted Trails - 5600 S 540 Road, Miami, OK 74354. 

Weatherbie's Haunted Hay Maze - 2471 Texas Road, LaHarpe, KS Phone: 620.496.6085

Forest of Insanity - 1 Mile East of Junction 160 and 7 in Columbus, KS 

