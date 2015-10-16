Joplin chamber hosts annual tour by bus

Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual economic growth tour via charter bus, to allow area professionals a fun and informative way to take in the sights of Joplin's latest and greatest.

"We're all creatures of habit. We go to work the same way, we go to our favorite restaurant the same way, take our kids to school, and a lot of us don't get off to the other corner of the city and see what's going on over there," Rob O'Brian, JACC president said.

This year's tour included bus stops at the new Missouri Southern end zone facility, Crossroads Industrial Park interchange and a special stop at the future Advanced Training and Technology Center. The facility was used formerly as Franklin Technological School.

"With the beautiful new Joplin High School, obviously Franklin Tech did not need to be in this building anymore, but there had been so much put into it, we felt it was an opportunity to create a higher level of training in the community," O'Brian said.

The facility is now being used in partnership with Crowder College to do advanced manufacturing and high-end welding, as well as a work force investment board.

"Joplin is a growing city, there are lots of positive things going on. There are things going on every day, and we don't often see that. We hear an announcement and we forget a few months later and you go by and see the building going up and it's a reminder that there are positive things going on in the area," O'Brian said.