MVP athletics opens up in Galena

Ortho Four States and MVP Athletics opens up a new state-of-the-art sports training facility in Galena, Kan.

Opening day celebration includes free t-shirts and a chance to get an autograph from USSA softball player Lauren Chamberlain.

"We want every athlete in here to be the best version of themselves they can be and this is the place they can do that," Mark Quinn, founding partner said.

While the facility has been under construction, Michael Potter's baseball team has been using the batting cages. The facility boasts virtual reality batting coaching in its cages, where players can select to "hit" in any MLB or college baseball stadium in the nation.

"Before we started and before we were getting to use MVP we had boys who weren't even able to make contact with the baseball consistently. They couldn't catch they couldn't throw, and since then they've become very competitive, they're just driving shots into the outfield," Potter said.

Quinn said a group of fathers chose to open the facility due to lack of places to train their children's teams.

"We'll have thousands of people coming into the area. for our tournaments, for our leagues, for our hitting instruction, so this facility will hopefully be a magnet and benefit, really, the entire community here in Galena," Quinn said.