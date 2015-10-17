Maple Leaf festival in its 49th year

Carthage's annual "Maple Leaf Festival" is in its 49th year, with the crowd-favorite event: the parade.

The parade comes with a strategic lineup, according to Carthage Convention and Visitors Bureau, including distance between bands and spacing the most popular entries to keep the crowd entertained.

The two-mile parade route includes dozens of floats as well as performances by some of the area's best school bands, including Carl Junction, Webb City, Joplin and Lebanon. Floats completed for a cash prize, with the sweepstakes award going to the float by Leggett & Platt. The special recognition award was given to Avilla Schools. The winners of the Chamber's Choice Award were Ajinmoto Windsor.

Thousands of spectators enjoyed the parade from around the town square.