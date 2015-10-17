Women's conference pushes encouragement

The Shoal Creek Baptist Association held its annual Women's Conference with an emphasis on encouraging other women.

The conference was hosted on campus at Crowder College to allow more participants to attend as this year's attendance was expected to surpass that of previous years.

"We felt this would allow for more local women to attend," coordinator Lee House said.

Women enjoyed breakout sessions, times of prayer, worship and even worship music. The theme for the day was "it's a beautiful day in the neighborhood".

"We're getting back to basics of knowing what's important and knowing the people that live around you and how God works into all that and being able to share Christ with our neighbors," participant Pamela Brumley said.

The guest speaker was Darla Grimm, who has led many Making Right Choices and 'Home on the Rock' family life conferences.