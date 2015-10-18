Drag racers compete at the American Hot Rod Reunion

Drag racers from all over the 4 states bring their hot rods to Asbury’s Mo-Kan Dragway for the 16th annual American Hot Rod Reunion.

They race down the track, leaving a cloud of smoke behind, competing for the fastest time. Many go over 100 mph. The stands are full of families, many saying the sport is in their roots and is an experience unique to the area.

One driver has been competing since he was a kid, and races in his aunt's old hot rod.

“It’s a treat to me just to come here, back to the same track that I had always watched and always dreamed about as a kid, so dreams do come true they just take a long time to get there sometimes,” says Kevin Amer.

Several competitions are held at the dragway, juniors ages 5 to 17 can even compete, going up to 90 mph in "half-scale dragsters.”