French students share their culture at the Miner's Hall Museum

International students studying at Pittsburg State University had the chance to be a part of The French Connection exhibit at the Miner’s Hall Museum.

They talk about the culture of the region they are from, including food, drink, politics, and important sights to see.

Their professor jumped at the opportunity to have them participate in the local exhibit as a part of the SEK Artfest.

The students have been immersed in American culture for several months and hope to share their own with the crowd.

“We get to know your culture, your habits, and we also got the chance to travel around the U.S, like the east coast, west coast, and north, Yellowstone national park. So we saw many different things and many different people, but everywhere we've been people were really welcoming us really well so that was nice,” says Nolwenn Bouvep, one of the international students.

The student's presentation is a part of the exhibition that runs until December 29. It explores the French immigrant experience in southeast Kansas.