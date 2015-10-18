Best Buy makes a big donation to Carl Junction High School

The Carl Junction School District is $25,000 richer thanks to Best Buy. The employees of the Joplin store celebrate winning the Score with Intel Core competition. Every year, stores nationwide compete by working to improve the quality of their sales.

Only 5 Best Buy stores win the prize to donate to a local school of their choice.

Carl Junction High School will utilize the donation.

“I was very pleased, you know, anytime that you find that somebody is going to give you a gift of $25,000 it’s very exciting. We can always use additional funds and resources and this is going to be of great benefit to our students,” says David Pyle, Carl Junction High School Principal

The school is still working on final plans for the money. They think it will be put towards instruction in science, technology, math, and engineering. The Joplin store has won smaller prizes in the past and donated them to other local school districts.