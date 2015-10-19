Non-bacterial meningitis found in Pittsburg school children

An automated call put out by USD 250 Pittsburg on Saturday evening alerted parents and staff to what many had suspicions of: meningitis.

"The reason we did it on Saturday, there was a lot of Facebook-ing going on and we were getting a lot of messages and phone calls and questions and felt that we needed to address it before Monday," superintendent Destry Brown said.

Eyebrows were raised last week after "out of order" signs were put on school water fountains. Several children were hospitalized while awaiting results.

"They spent some time in the hospital while they were waiting for the tests to come back and they've been sent home and are home recovering and should be back in school shortly," Brown said.

The school district will continue to monitor the situation, but Crawford County Health Department said basic concepts can aid in not contracting the virus.

"There is no antibiotics and no vaccine for non-bacterial meningitis. Simply it is washing your hands, not eating and drinking after each other, getting your rest, eating nutritionally and keeping your immune system up," officer Janis Goedeke said.

There is significant difference between the life-threatening strain of bacterial meningitis and the viral strain of non-bacterial meningitis circulating in schools now.

"Right now we have no confirmed cases of any bacterial meningitis," Brown said.

A family who wishes to remain unidentified reached out to say two of their children had to receive spinal taps as part of their treatment for the virus.