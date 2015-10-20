Neosho students celebrate "food for America"

In what is now a 20-year tradition, Neosho fifth-graders partake in "Food for America" day: a day at the school farm learning where their food comes from.

Hundreds of Neosho fifth-graders rotate between a dozen interactive stations taught by Neosho High School "Future Farmers of America" members. Stations range from agricultural jeopardy to a homemade ice cream treat station made with products from the school's dairy cows.

Neosho FFA advisor Jennifer Thogmartin emphasized that fewer and fewer people are involved in the agricultural process, so it's important to spark an early interest in the students.

"So much of what we do out here today isn't something they're going to learn in a classroom, so it gives them a hands-on opportunity and lets them interact with livestock and our high school students and farm machinery and equipment that they don't get to see, maybe ever, or any other time in their life," Martin said.