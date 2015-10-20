Quantcast

Neosho students celebrate "food for America" - KOAM TV 7

Neosho students celebrate "food for America"

Updated:
NEOSHO, MISSOURI -

In what is now a 20-year tradition, Neosho fifth-graders partake in "Food for America" day: a day at the school farm learning where their food comes from.

Hundreds of Neosho fifth-graders rotate between a dozen interactive stations taught by Neosho High School "Future Farmers of America" members. Stations range from agricultural jeopardy to a homemade ice cream treat station made with products from the school's dairy cows.

Neosho FFA advisor Jennifer Thogmartin emphasized that fewer and fewer people are involved in the agricultural process, so it's important to spark an early interest in the students.

"So much of what we do out here today isn't something they're going to learn in a classroom, so it gives them a hands-on opportunity and lets them interact with livestock and our high school students and farm machinery and equipment that they don't get to see, maybe ever, or any other time in their life," Martin said.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.