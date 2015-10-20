Conference projects positive Pittsburg economy ahead

Economists from Wichita State University's "Center for Economic Development and Business Research" presented positive numbers ahead for the Pittsburg-area economy. Speakers at today's Economic Outlook conference took an in-depth look at areas such as real estate and job growth. The event was geared towards area professionals for them to make educated business decisions in the upcoming year.

"Not only the community leaders who are trying to do planning for the next year, they need information about what's going on in retail sales and consumers and unemployment. But also on the business side, sometimes they want to know those input sectors that might affect them. So as they do planning and budgeting, this will guide them for the next year," Jeremy Hill, director for WSU CEDBR said.

With a struggling past economy in the area coupled with tough numbers from the national economy, Pittsburg's numbers have not always been so bright.

"So there's different industries bringing different wealth here, it's just different from the core knowledge of what the people who are retired now, what they made their living from. This region had some of those export related industries. It shifted. And now you're seeing some new drivers, the university itself is a driver and it's bringing new income," Hill said.

A topic of discussion was revenue from "Kansas Crossing" casino should the construction resume. Speakers estimated that if 500,000 people visited the casino, it would bring an estimated $39 million to the region.

"We've known that for a long time, we've watched Pittsburg grow, and we are not surprised at the numbers we saw today and that's why we're here. We are going to be very important to the local economy and we want to know what's projected here and we're just pleased to be a part of the community," Nancy Seitz of Kansas Crossing said.