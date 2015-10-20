Hope Kitchen Seeks Community's Help

Community members gather in Neosho to put the focus on feeding the area's hungry.

In less than 2 weeks, Desiree Bridges will see her dream become a reality. The Hope Kitchen.

"We purchased an old restaurant and we've totally renovated the place. And we're about to open as a soup-style ministry," Desiree, Director of Hope Kitchen said.

She's just not 100-percent on what all that entails.

Desiree, along with her cousin Jeremie Bridges, are still soliciting help and advice . Even holding a public input meeting Tuesday night at Canopy Christian Fellowship.

"What were doing is asking anyone with experience with serving large groups of people," Desiree said. "We want them to come in and say, hey, we've tried this. This works. Or, hey, don't try this. It doesn't work."

"We want this to be a community effort," Jeremie said. "There is no way we can tackle the needs of a community of 12,000 people like Neosho and do it on our own."

Despite in-experience in destitute outreach, Desiree feels it's her, and her community's, calling to help the estimated 15% of Newton County residents below the poverty level, the 60% of children receiving free or reduced lunches at school, and Neosho's elderly population on a fixed income.

"There's a faith aspect, and then there's really just about being a good neighbor," Jeremie said.

"Bottom line," Desiree said. "We want people to come here and get their tummies full and get their hearts full all at the same time."

Hope Kitchen serves it's first meal November 3rd, open 3 days a week.

