Presidential hopeful Dr. Ben Carson visits Joplin bookstore

He’s one of the front runners for republicans in the race for the White House. And today, he was in Joplin. Some experts slammed Dr. Ben Carson when he announced he'd be temporarily taking a break from his campaign to do a book tour but he still took the time to talk politics.

The line weaves in and out of the Books a Million aisles. Residents from all over the 4 states wait for the chance to have a quick moment with presidential hopeful Dr. Ben Carson.

“He’s the man for me,” says Jeanne Buchanan of Broken Arrow, Okla.

“I am totally in favor of him winning the nomination on the republican ballot,” says Diamond, Mo. resident Anne Beaver.

Carson is on a national tour for his latest book "A More Perfect Union."

“The book is about our constitution, everybody knows we have a constitution, but not everybody knows what's in the constitution and what's behind it. And it’s very important because it spells out the basis for our liberties and it also tells the function of the government and very specifically defines the role of our government and it helps to constrain the government,” says Dr. Ben Carson.

“His background, his achievements, just the fact that he’s extremely intelligent, well read, I think, I just thought he could be good for all classes of people in the United States,” says Judy Hubbard of Neosho, Mo.

“I think he’s just like everybody else, so that gives him a better chance of becoming president instead of being a career politician,” says Galena, Kan. Resident Dakotah Young.

“I absolutely love his personality, the fact that he’s a Christian, whether it’s controversial or not,” adds Buchanan.

One resident points out Carson’s tact compared to presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“Dr. Carson basically has all the same beliefs but hasn't been as aggressive in saying it or maybe as flamboyant in saying it,” says Beaver.

Carson also touches on the democratic competition. When asked his opinion on Hillary Clinton testifying before congress Carson says, “well I’m glad she got around to it, it's a good thing, Benghazi is a very important issue because it goes to the core of who we are in America."

On Joe Biden’s decision not to run for president, Carson says, “I sympathize with Joe Biden, he lost his son and that’s got to be an incredibly difficult emotional situation for him.”

Carson's tour continued this evening in Springfield. His tour wraps in the republican hotbed state of Iowa, where he'll make at least 4 stops.