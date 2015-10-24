Death in Mulberry

Quantcast

MULBERRY, KANSAS -

The Kansas State Fire Marshal is investigating the death of Susan E. Montanye, 59, at her home in Mulberry, KS.

Crawford County 911 received a report of a structure fire at approximately 3:36 a.m. Friday morning at Montanye's home. Callers informed dispatchers of visible flames coming from the residence. In the course of fighting the fire, firefighters discovered Montanye's body.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal's Office was contacted to investigate the cause of the fire. The Crawford County Coroner ordered the body be sent for autopsy in Kansas City, KS.

The cause of the fire and Montanye's death are still under investigation by the Fire Marshal, Mulberry Police and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.  

