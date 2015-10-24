Freeman puts on Halloween celebration for employees

Super heroes, princesses, and animals broke in their costumes a week early.Freeman Health System puts on a Halloween trunk or treat celebration for its employees and their families.

Each department has an activity for kids to enjoy, including candy of course. Even of their day off, employees went all out decorating the parking lot to make the day enjoyable for their co-workers and friends. Kids could go under the sea with Sponge Bob, get a snack at the McDonalds drive thru, and even play a life size game of candy land!

This event is one of many Freeman puts on as a part of its quest to be the best initiative, a program to make the hospital a great place to work.

“Health care is one of the most noble industries to be in. It takes a lot of hard work but it also takes a lot of emotional toll on you, you're working in difficult circumstances and long hours so anything we can do to show appreciation to our fine staff, we'll do that,” says Ryan Melton, Director of Service Excellence for Freeman.

Many employees say this is one of the best events the hospital puts on because it allows them to relax with family and coworkers.