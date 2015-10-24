Food stamp shoppers can save money at the Pitt farmers market

Food stamp shoppers can get more for their money at the Pittsburg farmers market but are urged to buy soon. The market received a $4,000 dollar grant at the beginning of the season. they use it to match SNAP and EBT funds up to $25 dollars each weekend.

“Whatever the people get for food stamps, if they get $50, they can come here and actually get $100, they get $50 free. And it's a good fresh produce and everything is raised in the near vicinity of here so its real good for them and really helps the people out,” says Mike Schoenecker, Vice President of the Pittsburg farmers market.

It allows those on food stamps to stretch their dollars and get enough healthy food like fresh fruits and vegetables on the table. The season ends next weekend and there’s still over $1,000 left in the grant.

“We’ve still got a little over $1,000 left and it has to be spent this year. In other words, this week and next week is probably going to be the end of our market,” says Schoenecker.

This is the first year for the "market match" program and sellers encourage those with EBT cards to come shop now. The remaining money could help 55 families on food stamps.

Funding is already secured to continue the program in the spring.