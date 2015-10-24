Joplin Humane Society hosts event to encourage adoption

The Joplin Humane Society invites families and their pets for Halloween fun. Animal owners and lovers come out for the annual Furry Fall Fest. The annual event helps draw current and potential future pet owners to the shelter.

“I think any event that the shelter has is a plus because it kind of makes people aware that we're here, invites people to come in, show them that a shelters not necessarily a sad place where people don't want to go, it can be a really positive place and invite them to come and support us and help us,” says Lysa Boston, shelter director.

Teddy bear surgery is a big hit with the kids and allows them to learn about veterinary medicine. Today is Pit Bull Awareness Day and one lucky dog was at the kissing booth. Many took the time to cuddle Neveah, one of the "Joplin 15." They hope the booth helps to end the misconception many have about the breed.

Since taking in the dogs, every kennel is full. Many guests look at the animals and the organization urges people to adopt.

“These animals all deserve a better life too than to live in the shelter, so the more people you can get to the shelter to see the puppies, it's a better chance that they get to go home with somebody and not live here,” says Rachel Chaligoj, who attended the event.

The Human Society has an adoption sale running through tomorrow. The animals are $20 and are already spayed, neutered, and vaccinated. The Joplin Humane Society is open from 1-4 on Sunday.