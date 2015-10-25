Joplin Police Department offers safety tips for Halloween

Halloween is less than a week away. And while it's meant to be a fun night for kids and families, a review of U.S. government data shows that Halloween is the deadliest night of the year for pedestrians. Joplin police are asking pedestrians and drivers to use caution when celebrating next week.

Some families have a head start on Halloween celebrations, trick or treating in the days leading up to the 31st. But Spirit Halloween in Joplin was filled with last minute shoppers getting their hands on the most popular costumes of the year.

“For little girls it's the descendants, little boys superheroes, and then adults superheroes, its big this year,” says store manager Cassi Edens.

And with so many celebrating early, some porch lights could be off next week. The Joplin Police Department reminds parents to always supervise their trick or treaters and cross the streets in groups and at intersections.

“We always encourage everybody that is pedestrians to always have a flashlight or a glow stick someway so they're visible. As well as with costume considerations, you want to think about how well can this be seen while we're walking around the streets and on the sidewalks,” says Sergeant Dan Haskins with the JPD.

Police suggest using face makeup instead of masks, which can make it harder to see. But, kids costumes are made with safety in mind.

“Most of them are very sparkly and shiny anyways, what they use for the material, it’s going to show a lot of light, we also sell glow sticks, reflective patches, and lights that flash,” says Edens.

It’s not just costumes that require safety but candy too. Police say it’s best to only let your children eat store bought and pre-packed treats and to be extra cautious if they have a food allergy.

“It’s always the parent's discretion. But if you do have that allergy you've just got to know what it is and manage your risk to what feels worth the reward,” says Haskins.

With kids out walking several hours to collect a pumpkin full of candy, it’s important to stay alert.

“Our message to everybody always on Halloween and any special event is their safety. So whether you're in a car or walking, make sure you're being as safe as you can, watching out for everybody else,” continues Haskins.

The Joplin Police Department plans to have extra officers out on Halloween night.