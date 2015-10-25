Carl Junction fire chief says 'farewell'

Bill Dunn has served the Carl Junction community for over 50 years, 43 of which he served as fire chief. Over the years he has became a familiar face on many resident's worst days.

"Over the years when you go on a call out here and someone has had a wreck, they always want to see someone they recognize or know and I've done lots and lots of that and I think made a lot of people feel better. I know it's made me feel better," Dunn said, "I've had people where I didn't go to the accident and they say 'where were you? I kept looking for you" so it's very rewarding."

Dunn will retire in the Carl Junction area and his assistant chief, Joe Perkins will begin his tenure as chief.

"We're just going to kind of take the example that Bill set for us and we're really just going to push forward and try to become one of the best trained and one of the best fire departments that we can make this place and do the community proud and move forward," Perkins said.

Hundreds attended Dunn's retirement reception where they shared laughs, hugs and stories. Dunn received a special recognition award from state representatives Tom Flanigan and Charlie Davis for his years of service.

"When you've got a good thing, you want to just keep it going so that's what keeps me up at night, is just making sure that I don't tarnish anything that he's worked to establish," Perkins said.

According to current employees, during Dunn's time as chief, the station grew in terms of employees call volume, and response systems. The current firehouse was built under Dunn's tenure as well.

"Well you're bringing a little bit of new with the old. Bill knew a lot, he's been here for years. So with the new chief coming in, it's bringing a new sense of firefighting to Carl Junction. It's always been there, but with Joe coming on, it's adding to what Bill is leaving," CJFD senior engineer Lincoln Cooper said.