Neosho transportation development: phase one complete

Five years and $6 million later, a ribbon-cutting is held to celebrate the end of the Neosho Transportation Development District (TDD) phase one completion. Formerly, it had been under some controversy with the city of Neosho, one of the contributing entities to the project.

"We had some controversies up early on in the project just how the law was written and if it was under the correct part of the law, the state statutes, and we of course lost that battle in court," Neosho city manager Troy Royer said.

The lawsuit cited that the construction was not up to city code and potentially a safety hazard for area vehicles.

"When we got out there when they were completing the project, it really wasn't up to what we felt was standards for us that we would have expected out of any other developer doing a development around here, we wouldn't have passed it. We would have made them redo it," Royer said.

A judge ruled against the lawsuit and the project moved forward, recently entering its completion phase.

"We hope we are out of the woods with all that. There's going to be disagreement from time to time about something that you want to get done, but we feel very good about the project we've completed to date on phase one, and we are really looking forward to the property owners approving doing phase two next year, in 2016," TDD chairman Steve Roark said.

The new roads and drainage ditches will improve overall flow, as parents used to line up in miles-long lines to pick their children up from Neosho Middle School. Roark wanted to be sure that those same parents and students were the first to enjoy the project's fruition.

"We're gonna get to open up our new roads on the north and south of Highway 60. The parents and the students riding with the parents will get to be the first ones to drive these new roads," Roark said.

Members from Neosho TDD, the city of Neosho, Neosho School District and Missouri Department of Transportation were all in attendance at the ribbon cutting which took place at dismissal time.

"We're very happy for the roads, it will take care of a lot of the safety issues that we had and some crowding issues with vehicles in trying to get in and out of the middle school and it will allow for some economic development out there in our (highway) 60 corridor," Royer said.