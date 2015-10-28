Cherokee county manhunt, suspect on the loose

Galena-area residents awoke early in the hours of Tuesday morning to the sounds of sirens and even a helicopter in pursuit of a suspect at large.

Doug Alexius of rural Joplin was stopped by a Cherokee County Sheriff's officer after the officer identified the vehicle he was driving as stolen. Alexius then fled on foot through the wooded area north of Galena, near SE 110th St. and Lostine Rd.

Alexius has several warrants out for his arrest from several four-state agencies.

"He's an individual we've arrested numerous times. We've chased him numerous times. He currently has several outstanding warrants, as well as a federal warrant," Newton County Sheriff's Office chief deputy Chris Jennings said.

Some of his warrants include assaulting an officer, resisting arrest, burglary, stolen property and failure to appear.

"The problem with Doug Alexius is he has no concern for anybody's safety. That's one of the things we have to take care of when we do pursue him, is at some point he becomes dangerous. Too dangerous to become worth the time chasing him," Jennings said.

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office led the manhunt, but were assisted by Galena Police and Quapaw Tribal Marshals. Missouri Highway Patrol brought out their helicopter, but weather conditions did not allow for safe navigation.

"At this point, the suspect has not been taken into custody and the search of that immediate area has been disbanded," Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said.

Alexius is a known member of the Missouri prison gang, the "Joplin Honkies".