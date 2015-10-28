Anonymous ninja girl turning heads in Pittsburg

She frequents Pitt State's campus but can also be seen flipping off of dumpsters at local restaurants. Pittsburg's self-proclaimed ninja girl has been frequent on social media over the past few months.

"I've seen her inside of the student center, doing somersaults and I've seen her around the oval a few times," PSU student Kyle Hostetler said.

If she has an audience, she may even show off a bit of parkour: the act of flipping, running and jumping around obstacles.

"She actually showed up on my lawn one time and did some parkour and tricks for us then ran off to the stadium so it was pretty impressive," another PSU student, Shannon Mack said.

Because of her outgoing personality and anonymous costume, people think she's trying to get attention. Multiple times she extended a high-five only to get a shaken head in return.

"If it brings attention to my story and my anti-bullying, then its good and that's why I don't tell my name, because I don't want attention, I just want the story to be known," she said.

Her story is a sad one, of bullying and humiliation. Her ninja costume covers scars from being stabbed with pencils. Originally from Lamar, she moved schools frequently as a child and as a self-proclaimed "total dork", found that not everyone shared her humor. The end of one school day with her classmates is forever in her mind.

"They were sticking gum in my hair, then when I got off the bus, they were beating me in the back with sticks," she said, "I just felt unsafe going to school and I felt like there was no escape. I ended up being put in the hospital for attempted suicide."

The bullying got so bad that she finished school online to avoid having to see her taunters everyday. This mostly goes unknown, and once a few PSU students learned of it, their entire attitude about her changed.

"Some people just ignore her, or make fun of her. Knowing that now, it makes me want to say go for it and do it because bullying is still a very serious thing in America. And obviously in college it's still alive and well," Mack said.

Her flips and parkour around benches, trees and walls on campus is all part of her master plan.

"I'm training for America Ninja Warrior, and the prize if you complete the course is a million dollars. I want to donate half a million back to 'Stomp Out Bullying", she said.

But she has a few years ahead of her. Ninja Girl is only 16, making the hurtful comments and quips from passerbys sting even worse.

"It's like, you're bullying the anti-bullying ninja. I'm 16. This is pathetic," she said.

In the time being, her agenda is quite simple.

"I go out everyday and try to make someone's day," she said.